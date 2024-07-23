First Financial Corp (THFF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.96 Meets Estimates, Revenue at $50.67 Million

Second Quarter Results Highlight Loan Growth Amid Rising Interest Expenses

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Average Total Loans: Increased to $3.20 billion in Q2 2024, up by $100 million or 3.22% year-over-year.
  • Total Deposits: Reached $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, a $69 million increase or 1.70% year-over-year.
  • Net Interest Income: Decreased to $39.3 million in Q2 2024, down by $2.9 million or 6.86% from the same period in 2023.
  • Net Income: Reported at $11.4 million for Q2 2024, with a GAAP EPS of $0.96, meeting analyst estimates.
  • Book Value Per Share: Increased to $44.92 as of June 30, 2024, up by 8.33% from $41.47 in the previous year.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Rose to $32.7 million in Q2 2024, compared to $31.3 million in Q2 2023, including $654 thousand of acquisition-related expenses.
  • Efficiency Ratio: Increased to 64.56% for Q2 2024, up from 58.01% in the same period of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, First Financial Corp (THFF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. First Financial Corp operates as a financial holding company, providing a wide range of financial services in the United States, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services through its subsidiaries.

Performance Overview

First Financial Corp (THFF, Financial) reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for Q2 2024, matching the analyst estimate of $0.96. The company also reported revenue of $50.67 million, which was in line with the estimated $50.67 million. Despite these matches, the company experienced notable loan growth and an expansion in net interest margin.

1815756588061978624.png

Key Financial Achievements

Average total loans for the second quarter of 2024 were $3.20 billion, up from $3.10 billion in the same period of 2023, marking a 3.22% increase. Total loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024, were $3.20 billion, compared to $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2023, driven by increases in Commercial Construction and Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Consumer Auto loans.

Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of loan growth. We also saw our net interest margin expand during the quarter as cost of funds pressure moderated. We expect continued improvement in coming quarters."

Income Statement Highlights

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $39.3 million, a decrease of 6.86% from $42.2 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily due to higher interest expenses, which increased by $7.4 million year-over-year. The net interest margin for the quarter was 3.57%, down from 3.81% in the same period last year but up 4 basis points from the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024, was $530.7 million, up from $496.9 million on June 30, 2023. The company repurchased 228,457 shares of its common stock over the past twelve months. Total deposits were $4.13 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.06 billion as of June 30, 2023, a 1.70% increase.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $39.3 million $42.2 million
Net Interest Margin 3.57% 3.81%
Total Loans Outstanding $3.20 billion $3.13 billion
Total Deposits $4.13 billion $4.06 billion
Shareholders' Equity $530.7 million $496.9 million

Challenges and Risks

Nonperforming loans as of June 30, 2024, were $15.9 million, up from $13.3 million as of June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses for Q2 2024 was $3.0 million, compared to $1.8 million in Q2 2023, reflecting further deterioration in collateral values. Net charge-offs were $4.7 million in Q2 2024, compared to $1.5 million in the same period of 2023.

Conclusion

While First Financial Corp (THFF, Financial) faced challenges with rising interest expenses and increased provisions for credit losses, the company demonstrated resilience through loan growth and an expanding net interest margin. These factors are crucial for the company's long-term stability and growth in the competitive banking industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Financial Corp for further details.

