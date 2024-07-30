NVR Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $120.69, Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $2.61 Billion

Homebuilding Giant Reports Mixed Results for Q2 2024

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $400.9 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease of 1% compared to $404.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $120.69 per diluted share, up 4% from $116.54 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $2.61 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.51 billion and marking a 12% increase from $2.34 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Homebuilding Segment: Revenues of $2.55 billion, up 12% year-over-year, with gross profit margin decreasing to 23.6% from 24.3% in Q2 2023.
  • Mortgage Banking Segment: Income before tax increased by 23% to $45.0 million, driven by higher secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.
  • New Orders: Increased by 3% to 6,067 units in Q2 2024, with an average sales price of $458,800, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Settlements: Increased by 11% to 5,659 units, with an average settlement price of $450,200, remaining relatively flat compared to Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, NVR Inc (NVR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. NVR Inc, a leading homebuilding company in the United States, reported net income of $400.9 million, or $120.69 per diluted share. This represents a 1% decrease in net income and a 4% increase in diluted earnings per share compared to the same period last year. Consolidated revenues for the quarter totaled $2.61 billion, marking a 12% increase from $2.34 billion in Q2 2023.

1815756644492144640.png

Company Overview

NVR Inc is a United States-based homebuilding company that constructs single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes brands. The company also operates a mortgage banking and title services business through its subsidiary. NVR's homebuilding segment spans four geographic areas: Mid-Atlantic, North East, Mid-East, and South East.

Performance and Challenges

NVR Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was mixed. While the company reported a 12% increase in consolidated revenues, net income saw a slight decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. The diluted earnings per share of $120.69 fell short of the analyst estimate of $121.21. However, the revenue of $2.61 billion surpassed the estimated $2.506 billion.

The homebuilding segment saw new orders increase by 3% to 6,067 units, and settlements rose by 11% to 5,659 units. However, the gross profit margin decreased to 23.6% from 24.3% in Q2 2023, indicating potential cost pressures. The cancellation rate also increased to 13% from 11% in the same period last year, which could be a concern for future growth.

Financial Achievements

Despite some challenges, NVR Inc achieved significant milestones in Q2 2024. The homebuilding revenues increased by 12% to $2.55 billion, and income before tax from this segment rose by 12% to $488.5 million. The mortgage banking segment also performed well, with closed loan production increasing by 11% to $1.53 billion and income before tax rising by 23% to $45.0 million.

This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans," the company noted in its filing.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $400.9 million $404.0 million
Diluted EPS $120.69 $116.54
Consolidated Revenues $2.61 billion $2.34 billion
Gross Profit Margin 23.6% 24.3%
New Orders 6,067 units 5,905 units
Settlements 5,659 units 5,085 units

Analysis

NVR Inc's Q2 2024 earnings report presents a mixed bag of results. While the company has shown strong revenue growth and improved earnings per share, the slight decline in net income and increased cancellation rates are areas of concern. The homebuilding segment continues to be the primary revenue driver, but the decrease in gross profit margin suggests rising costs or pricing pressures. The mortgage banking segment's robust performance is a positive highlight, contributing significantly to the overall financial health of the company.

Overall, NVR Inc's ability to surpass revenue estimates while facing challenges in net income and profit margins will be crucial for its future performance. Investors will need to keep an eye on the company's strategies to manage costs and maintain growth in new orders and settlements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NVR Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.