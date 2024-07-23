Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.41, Revenue at $997.7 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Strong Sales Growth Amidst Inflationary Pressures

Author's Avatar
46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $997.7 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $911.00 million and up from $897.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $160.2 million, down from $177.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.41, compared to $1.56 in the same period last year.
  • Operating Income: $210.0 million, slightly down from $210.7 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Cash Generated from Operations: $100.8 million, with a cash balance of $825.7 million at quarter end.
  • Acquisitions and Stock Repurchases: $566.6 million spent on acquisitions and $15.1 million on stock repurchases during the quarter.
  • Current Ratio: Remains strong at 4.7 to 1, indicating solid liquidity.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company reported net sales of $997.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $911.00 million. This marks a significant increase from the $897.0 million reported in the same quarter of 2023.

1815786708118171648.png

Company Overview

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) manufactures copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. The company operates through three business segments: piping systems, industrial metals, and climate. The piping systems segment, which generates the majority of the company's revenue, produces tubes, fittings, rods, valves, and other products and operates globally. The industrial metals segment manufactures impacts and micro-gauge, brass rod and copper bar products, and brass value-added products. The climate segment produces items used to create temperature-control goods, including valves, twisted tubes, and coaxial heat exchangers. These products are used in various systems, including HVAC, water distribution, refrigeration, and automotive.

Performance and Challenges

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) reported an operating income of $210.0 million, slightly down from $210.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Earnings before taxes were $222.9 million, compared to $241.0 million in Q2 2023. Net income stood at $160.2 million, a decrease from $177.7 million in the prior year. The diluted EPS was $1.41, down from $1.56 in Q2 2023.

The company faced challenges such as persistent inflation and restrained construction activity. However, the increase in net sales was driven by higher unit shipments, price increases tied to higher copper prices, and the inclusion of one month of reported sales for the recently acquired Nehring business.

Financial Achievements

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) achieved a net cash generation from operations of $100.8 million, ending the quarter with a cash balance of $825.7 million. The company deployed $566.6 million for acquisitions and $15.1 million in stock repurchases during the quarter. The current ratio remains solid at 4.7 to 1, indicating strong liquidity.

Regarding the quarter performance and outlook, Greg Christopher, Mueller’s CEO said, “Our businesses continue to perform well despite persistent heightened inflation and restrained construction activity. We maintain a positive long-term outlook for our business. Our internal investments are paying off, and we expect they will yield even greater benefits as market conditions improve. Moreover, our acquisition of Nehring Electrical Works, which we completed during the quarter, provides a substantial platform for expansion in the energy infrastructure space.”

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $997.7 million $897.0 million
Operating Income $210.0 million $210.7 million
Earnings Before Taxes $222.9 million $241.0 million
Net Income $160.2 million $177.7 million
Diluted EPS $1.41 $1.56

Segment Performance

The piping systems segment reported net sales of $688.5 million, up from $638.0 million in Q2 2023. The industrial metals segment saw an increase in net sales to $195.3 million from $146.3 million. The climate segment reported net sales of $130.5 million, up from $124.0 million in the same quarter last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) reported total assets of $3.07 billion as of June 29, 2024, compared to $2.76 billion at the end of 2023. The company’s total equity increased to $2.57 billion from $2.36 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities was $274.4 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $250.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Analysis

Mueller Industries Inc (MLI, Financial) demonstrated resilience in the face of inflationary pressures and a challenging construction market. The company's strategic acquisitions and internal investments are expected to drive future growth. The strong liquidity position and solid current ratio indicate financial stability, positioning Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) well for continued success in the industrial products sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mueller Industries Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.