Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.89 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $84.74 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Robust Cloud and Search Performance

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $84.74 billion, up 14% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $84.20 billion.
  • Net Income: $23.62 billion, a significant increase from $18.37 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.89, reflecting strong earnings growth compared to $1.44 in the previous year.
  • Google Cloud Revenue: Exceeded $10 billion for the first time, contributing $1 billion in operating profit.
  • Operating Income: $27.43 billion, up from $21.84 billion, with an improved operating margin of 32%.
  • Employee Count: Reduced to 179,582 from 181,798, reflecting ongoing cost management efforts.
  • Dividend Announcement: Declared a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on September 16, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst estimates. Alphabet reported quarterly revenues of $84.74 billion, exceeding the estimated $84.20 billion, and a diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89, surpassing the estimated $1.85.

1815847181329002496.png

Company Overview

Alphabet Inc is a holding company with Google as its wholly owned subsidiary. Google services, which include online ads, Google Play, YouTube, and hardware sales, account for nearly 90% of Alphabet's revenue. Google's cloud computing offerings contribute a bit more than 10% of total revenue. Alphabet also invests in various technology ventures through its Other Bets segment, including Verily, Google Fiber, and Waymo.

Performance Highlights

Alphabet's Q2 2024 performance was driven by strong results in its core segments. Google Search and other services generated $48.51 billion in revenue, while YouTube ads contributed $8.66 billion. Google Cloud achieved a significant milestone, surpassing $10 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, with an operating profit of $1.17 billion.

"Our strong performance this quarter highlights ongoing strength in Search and momentum in Cloud. We are innovating at every layer of the AI stack," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc.

Financial Achievements

Alphabet's consolidated revenues for Q2 2024 were $84.74 billion, a 14% increase year-over-year. The company's operating income rose to $27.43 billion, with an operating margin of 32%. Net income for the quarter was $23.62 billion, resulting in a diluted EPS of $1.89.

Quarter Ended June 30 2023 2024
Revenues $74.60 billion $84.74 billion
Operating Income $21.84 billion $27.43 billion
Net Income $18.37 billion $23.62 billion
Diluted EPS $1.44 $1.89

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

Alphabet's income statement reveals a robust growth trajectory, with total costs and expenses amounting to $57.32 billion, up from $52.77 billion in Q2 2023. The balance sheet shows total assets of $414.77 billion, with cash and cash equivalents increasing to $27.23 billion from $24.05 billion at the end of 2023.

Cash Flow and Dividend Program

Alphabet's cash flow statement indicates strong liquidity, with net cash provided by operating activities. The company announced a cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of September 9, 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

Alphabet's Q2 2024 results underscore its dominant position in the interactive media industry, driven by its core advertising business and growing cloud segment. The company's ability to innovate in AI and cloud computing positions it well for future growth. However, challenges such as increasing costs and competitive pressures in the cloud market may impact future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Alphabet Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.