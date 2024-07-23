Visa Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS $2.40, Revenue $8.9 Billion

Stable Growth in Key Business Drivers

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $4.9 billion, a 17% increase year-over-year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $2.40, reflecting a 20% growth compared to the prior year.
  • Net Revenue: $8.9 billion, up by 10% year-over-year, slightly below the estimated $8.92 billion.
  • Payments Volume: Increased by 7% year-over-year, indicating stable growth in transaction activities.
  • Cross-Border Volume: Up by 14% year-over-year, showcasing strong international transaction performance.
  • Processed Transactions: Totaled 59.3 billion, a 10% increase over the prior year.
  • Share Repurchases and Dividends: $5.8 billion returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Visa Inc (V, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. Visa, the largest payment processor in the world, operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. The company reported GAAP net income of $4.9 billion or $2.40 per share and non-GAAP net income of $4.9 billion or $2.42 per share. Net revenue for the quarter was $8.9 billion, reflecting a 10% increase on both a nominal and constant-dollar basis.

1815847217345490944.png

Performance and Challenges

Visa Inc (V, Financial) demonstrated stable growth in its key business drivers, with payments volume up 7%, cross-border volume up 14%, and processed transactions up 10%. These metrics are crucial as they directly impact the company's revenue streams. However, the company faces challenges such as regulatory scrutiny and competition from emerging payment technologies, which could potentially impact its market position.

Financial Achievements

Visa's financial achievements this quarter are noteworthy. The company reported a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) growth of 20% and a non-GAAP EPS growth of 12%. These achievements are significant in the credit services industry, where consistent growth in EPS is a key indicator of financial health and operational efficiency.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 2024 % Change
Net Revenue $8.9 billion 10%
GAAP Net Income $4.9 billion 17%
GAAP EPS $2.40 20%
Non-GAAP Net Income $4.9 billion 9%
Non-GAAP EPS $2.42 12%

Key Metrics and Their Importance

Visa's payments volume for the three months ended June 30, 2024, increased by 7% over the prior year on a constant-dollar basis. Cross-border volume, excluding transactions within Europe, rose by 14%, driving international transaction revenue. Total processed transactions reached 59.3 billion, a 10% increase over the prior year. These metrics are vital as they reflect the company's ability to grow its transaction base and expand its global reach.

Commentary from Visa's CEO

"Visa delivered strong results in the third quarter, with net revenue growth of 10%, GAAP EPS growth of 20% and non-GAAP EPS growth of 12%. Our key business drivers were relatively stable, with payments volume up 7%, cross-border volume up 14% and processed transactions up 10%. During the quarter, we expanded our partnerships with many clients around the world and announced several new innovations that will help drive the future of commerce."

Additional Financial Details

GAAP operating expenses for the fiscal third quarter were $3.0 billion, a 4% decrease over the prior year's results, primarily driven by a decrease in the litigation provision. Excluding special items, non-GAAP operating expenses increased by 14%, mainly due to higher general and administrative, personnel, and marketing expenses. The GAAP effective income tax rate was 18.6% for the quarter.

Visa's cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities totaled $19.7 billion as of June 30, 2024. The company repurchased 17.2 million shares of class A common stock at an average cost of $276.75 per share, amounting to $4.8 billion. The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.520 per share, payable on September 3, 2024.

Analysis of Performance

Visa Inc (V, Financial) has shown robust financial performance in Q3 2024, meeting analyst estimates for both revenue and EPS. The company's ability to maintain stable growth in key business drivers and its strategic initiatives to expand partnerships and innovate in the payment processing space are positive indicators for future performance. However, ongoing regulatory challenges and competitive pressures remain areas to watch.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Visa Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.