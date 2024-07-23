Capital One Financial Corp (COF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.38, Revenue at $9.5 Billion, Misses Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Below Expectations Amid Increased Credit Loss Provisions

35 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $597 million, or $1.38 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $3.13 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $9.5 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $9.57 billion.
  • Non-Interest Expense: Decreased by 4% to $4.9 billion, with a 5% increase in marketing and a 6% decrease in operating expenses.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: Increased by $1.2 billion to $3.9 billion, including net charge-offs of $2.6 billion and a $1.3 billion loan reserve build.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 13.2% under Basel III Standardized Approach as of June 30, 2024.
  • Period-End Loans: Increased by $3.0 billion, or 1%, to $318.2 billion, with credit card loans up by 2% to $153.9 billion.
  • Total Deposits: Increased by $473 million, or less than 1%, to $351.4 billion, while average deposits rose by $3.8 billion, or 1%, to $349.5 billion.
On July 23, 2024, Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Capital One, a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia, reported a net income of $597 million, or $1.38 per diluted common share. This is a significant decline from the $1.3 billion, or $3.13 per diluted common share, reported in the first quarter of 2024, and from the $1.4 billion, or $3.52 per diluted common share, in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income for Q2 2024 was $3.14 per diluted common share.

Company Overview

Capital One Financial Corp (COF, Financial) is primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company has grown to become a major player in the financial services industry.

Performance and Challenges

Capital One's Q2 2024 performance fell short of analyst estimates, which had projected earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96 and revenue of $9,570.48 million. The actual EPS was $1.38, and total net revenue was $9.5 billion, a 1% increase from the previous quarter. The shortfall in earnings can be attributed to a significant increase in the provision for credit losses, which rose by $1.2 billion to $3.9 billion. This increase includes net charge-offs of $2.6 billion and a $1.3 billion loan reserve build.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Capital One reported several financial achievements. The company's total non-interest expense decreased by 4% to $4.9 billion, driven by a 6% decrease in operating expenses. Additionally, the net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 6.70%, and the efficiency ratio improved to 52.03%, with an adjusted efficiency ratio of 51.47%.

Income Statement Highlights

Key details from the income statement include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Total Net Revenue $9.5 billion $9.4 billion $9.3 billion
Net Income $597 million $1.3 billion $1.4 billion
EPS $1.38 $3.13 $3.52

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

On the balance sheet side, Capital One's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach was 13.2% as of June 30, 2024. Period-end loans held for investment increased by $3.0 billion to $318.2 billion, with credit card loans rising by $3.3 billion to $153.9 billion. Period-end total deposits increased by $473 million to $351.4 billion, while average deposits rose by $3.8 billion to $349.5 billion.

Commentary

We posted strong second quarter results while continuing to lean into opportunities to grow and further strengthen our domestic card and national consumer banking franchises," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "And we’re 'all in' and working hard to complete the Discover acquisition, which will create a consumer banking and global payments platform with the potential to enhance competition, deliver compelling financial results, and create significant value for merchants, small businesses, and consumers."

Analysis

Capital One's Q2 2024 results highlight both achievements and challenges. The increase in credit loss provisions is a significant concern, reflecting potential risks in the credit market. However, the company's ability to manage non-interest expenses and improve efficiency ratios demonstrates strong operational control. The upcoming Discover acquisition is expected to further bolster Capital One's market position, offering new growth opportunities.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Capital One Financial Corp for further details.

