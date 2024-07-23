Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.08 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $303.5 Million Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

34 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $303.5 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $309.67 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $10.8 million, compared to a net loss of $16.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.08, below analyst estimates of $0.10.
  • Free Cash Flow: $117.4 million, a significant increase from the previous quarter's $41.8 million.
  • GAAP Gross Margin: 45.2%, an improvement from 43.9% in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Income: $1.8 million, a turnaround from a loss of $29.1 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Marketable Securities: $1.65 billion, indicating strong liquidity.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions for managing solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company primarily serves the rooftop solar market with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution, deriving a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Performance Overview

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) reported quarterly revenue of $303.5 million, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $309.67 million. The company also reported a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08, missing the analyst estimate of $0.10. The non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.43.

1815847535525392384.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the revenue miss, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) achieved a non-GAAP gross margin of 47.1%, up from 46.2% in the previous quarter. The company shipped 1,402,602 microinverters, or approximately 608.3 megawatts DC, and 120.2 megawatt hours of IQ® Batteries. The GAAP operating income was $1.8 million, while the non-GAAP operating income stood at $61.1 million.

“Our revenue in the United States for the second quarter of 2024 increased approximately 32%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our revenue in Europe for the second quarter of 2024 remained flat when compared to the first quarter of 2024. Our global channel inventory returned to normal levels as we exited the second quarter of 2024.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $303.5 million $263.3 million $711.1 million
Gross Margin (GAAP) 45.2% 43.9% 45.5%
Operating Income (GAAP) $1.8 million $(29.1) million $170.3 million
Net Income (GAAP) $10.8 million $(16.1) million $157.2 million
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $0.08 $(0.12) $1.09

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) ended the second quarter with $1.65 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. The company generated $127.0 million in cash flow from operations and had capital expenditures of $9.6 million. The company repurchased 891,896 shares of its common stock at an average price of $112.02 per share, totaling approximately $99.9 million.

Product Innovations and Market Expansion

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) showcased several new product innovations at Intersolar Europe in June 2024, including the IQ Battery 5P with FlexPhase backup, the IQ® Balcony Solar Kit solution, and the IQ® EV charger. The company also introduced its AI-based IQ® Energy Management software in the Netherlands and Belgium and launched Solargraf®, its design and proposal software platform, in the Netherlands.

Analysis and Outlook

While Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) faced challenges in meeting revenue and earnings estimates, the company demonstrated strong operational efficiency with improved gross margins and significant cash flow generation. The company's focus on innovation and market expansion, particularly in the United States and Europe, positions it well for future growth. However, the flat revenue in Europe and the overall revenue miss highlight the need for continued strategic adjustments to meet market expectations.

For the third quarter of 2024, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial) estimates revenue to be within a range of $370.0 million to $410.0 million, with GAAP gross margin expected to be within a range of 45.0% to 48.0%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Enphase Energy Inc for further details.

