Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $486.4M, EPS Misses at $0.59

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights

Summary
  • Revenue: $486.4 million, surpassing estimates of $475.59 million and up from $416.1 million year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $69.8 million, compared to $74.9 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.59 per diluted share, down from $0.65 per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $201.7 million, an increase from $175.3 million year-over-year.
  • Las Vegas Operations Revenue: $483.2 million, up from $412.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $136.4 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • Quarterly Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share, payable on September 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Red Rock Resorts Inc, along with its subsidiary, is a gaming, development, and management company that primarily develops strategically located casino and entertainment properties, generating a majority of its revenue from casino operations.

1815847885779136512.png

Performance Overview

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) reported net revenues of $486.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $475.59 million. However, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.71. This discrepancy highlights the challenges the company faces in managing costs and maintaining profitability despite strong revenue performance.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

The company's Las Vegas operations contributed significantly to its revenue, with net revenues from this segment amounting to $483.2 million. However, the company faced increased operating costs and expenses, which totaled $346.2 million for the quarter. Key expenses included casino operating costs of $87.9 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $111.3 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenues $486.4 million $416.1 million
Operating Income $140.2 million $126.9 million
Net Income $69.8 million $74.9 million
EPS (Diluted) $0.59 $0.65

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $136.4 million. The company's total principal amount of debt outstanding stood at $3.5 billion. Additionally, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for Q3 2024, payable on September 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA and Operational Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA, a key metric for assessing operating performance, was $201.7 million for Q2 2024, up from $175.3 million in Q2 2023. This increase reflects the company's ability to generate higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, despite rising costs.

"We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies," the company stated in its filing.

Analysis and Conclusion

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth in Q2 2024, driven by its Las Vegas operations. However, the company faces challenges in managing rising operating costs, which impacted its profitability and resulted in an EPS miss. The company's substantial debt and the need to maintain cash flow for dividends and operations remain critical areas to monitor.

