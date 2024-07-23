Avangrid Inc (AGR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.44 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $1.923 Billion

Quarterly Earnings Surpass Analyst Projections

Summary
  • Net Income: $169 million, or $0.44 per share, for Q2 2024, compared to $85 million, or $0.22 per share, for Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $1,923 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $1,719 million.
  • Operating Income: $201 million for Q2 2024, up from $126 million in Q2 2023.
  • First Half Performance: Net income of $520 million, or $1.34 per share, for the first half of 2024, compared to $330 million, or $0.85 per share, for the first half of 2023.
  • Networks Segment Earnings: $152 million, or $0.39 per share, for Q2 2024, driven by rate plans in New York and Maine.
  • Renewables Segment Earnings: $70 million, or $0.18 per share, for Q2 2024, supported by strong resource performance and increased pricing.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. The company reported consolidated U.S. GAAP net income of $169 million, or $0.44 per share, surpassing the estimated earnings per share of $0.42. Revenue for the quarter reached $1,923 million, also exceeding the estimated $1,719 million.

Company Overview

Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial) operates two primary business units: Networks and Renewables. The Networks unit manages eight regulated electric and natural gas utilities across New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, serving over 3 million customers. The Renewables unit focuses on developing onshore wind projects and is expanding into solar and offshore wind. Avangrid operates nearly 8.6 gigawatts of renewable energy projects across the U.S. The company is majority-owned by Spanish utility Iberdrola, which has proposed to acquire the remaining shares.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial) reported a significant increase in net income compared to the same period in 2023. The net income for Q2 2024 was $169 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to $85 million, or $0.22 per share, in Q2 2023. This performance is crucial as it reflects the company's ability to execute its multi-year rate plans and secure federal approval for new projects.

However, the company faces challenges such as increased depreciation expenses and the need to balance resource performance. These challenges could impact future profitability and operational efficiency.

Financial Achievements

Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in the first half of 2024. The company reported a consolidated net income of $520 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to $330 million, or $0.85 per share, for the first half of 2023. This growth underscores the company's successful execution of its strategic initiatives and its ability to navigate regulatory landscapes effectively.

1815852234261557248.png

Key Financial Metrics

Key details from the financial statements include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 H1 2024 H1 2023
Operating Revenues ($M) 1,923 1,587 4,340 4,053
Net Income ($M) 169 85 520 330
Earnings per Share ($) 0.44 0.22 1.34 0.85

Segment Performance

The Networks segment reported earnings of $152 million, or $0.39 per share, for Q2 2024, driven by the execution of rate plans in New York and Maine. The Renewables segment reported earnings of $70 million, or $0.18 per share, primarily due to strong resource performance and increased pricing, despite higher depreciation expenses.

Commentary

"Our first half financial results remained in-line with our plan," said Pedro Azagra, chief executive officer of Avangrid. "We have had many successes year-to-date; execution on our multi-year rate plans in New York and Maine, received full Federal approval for construction of the New England Wind offshore wind projects and we continue to execute onshore wind and solar PPAs."

Analysis

Avangrid Inc (AGR, Financial)'s strong financial performance in Q2 2024 highlights its effective strategic execution and robust operational capabilities. The company's ability to exceed earnings and revenue estimates is a positive indicator for investors, particularly in the regulated utilities sector. However, ongoing challenges such as increased depreciation expenses and resource balancing need to be managed carefully to sustain this growth trajectory.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avangrid Inc for further details.

