EQT Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.02, Revenue of $1.09 Billion, Meeting Analyst Estimates

Operational Efficiency and Strategic Acquisitions Drive Performance

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,094.77 million, met analyst estimates of $1,094.77 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.02, showing a significant improvement from the previous year's loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Net Income: $10 million, a substantial turnaround from a net loss of $67 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Sales Volume: 508 Bcfe, surpassing the high-end of guidance due to operational efficiency gains and strong well performance.
  • Capital Expenditures: $576 million, below the midpoint of guidance despite an accelerated activity pace.
  • Total Debt: Reduced from $5.8 billion at year-end 2022 to $5.0 billion at the end of the second quarter 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $171 million, a decline from negative $129 million in the same quarter last year.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024. EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

1815852254729760768.png

Performance Highlights

EQT Corp reported a net income of $10 million for Q2 2024, a significant improvement from a net loss of $67 million in Q2 2023. The company’s adjusted net loss was $34 million, compared to an adjusted net loss of $62 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.02, while adjusted EPS was -$0.08, both showing improvement from the previous year’s figures.

Key financial metrics include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Total sales volume (Bcfe) 508 471 37
Average realized price ($/Mcfe) $2.33 $2.11 $0.22
Net income (loss) attributable to EQT $10 million -$67 million $77 million
Adjusted EBITDA $464 million $360 million $104 million
Net cash provided by operating activities $322 million $437 million -$115 million
Capital expenditures $576 million $470 million $106 million

Operational Efficiency and Strategic Moves

EQT Corp closed the acquisition of Equitrans Midstream Corporation a full quarter ahead of plan, resulting in approximately $150 million of savings. This acquisition accelerates synergy capture and the commencement of the deleveraging plan. The company reported sales volume of 508 Bcfe, surpassing the high-end of guidance due to continued operational efficiency gains and strong well performance.

Capital expenditures were $576 million, below the midpoint of guidance despite a faster activity pace. Recent developments indicate a step change improvement in completion efficiency, with potential for structurally lower well costs. Total per unit operating costs were $1.40 per Mcfe, below the low-end of guidance driven by lower-than-expected lease operating expense (LOE) and selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses.

Financial Achievements and Liquidity

Total debt and net debt decreased from $5.8 billion and $5.7 billion at year-end 2023 to $5.0 billion and $4.9 billion, respectively, at the end of Q2 2024. The company retired approximately $600 million of 2025 senior notes with proceeds from partial non-operated asset monetization and increased revolving credit facility lender commitments from $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion.

President and CEO Toby Z. Rice commented,

"This week marked a significant milestone in the history of our company as we closed the acquisition of Equitrans, transforming EQT into America’s only large-scale, vertically integrated natural gas business. This combination creates a truly differentiated business model among the energy investment landscape, as EQT is now at the low end of the North American natural gas cost curve."

Outlook and Guidance

EQT Corp reaffirms its expectation of 2024 total sales volume of 2,100 – 2,200 Bcfe, which includes approximately 180 Bcfe of net production curtailments in 2024. The company maintains its 2024 EQT maintenance capital expenditures guidance of $1,950 – $2,050 million and strategic growth capital expenditures guidance of $200 – $300 million.

For Q3 2024, EQT Corp expects total sales volume to be between 510 – 560 Bcfe, inclusive of planned curtailments. The company plans to turn-in-line 40 – 60 net wells during the third quarter.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EQT Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.