Vicor Corp (VICR) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.03) Misses Estimates, Revenue of $85.9M Beats Expectations

Vicor Corp (VICR) released its 8-K filing on July 23, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $85.9 million, exceeded estimates of $81.77 million, representing a 19.6% decrease year-over-year and a 2.4% sequential increase.
  • Gross Margin: $42.8 million, down from $55.2 million a year ago and $45.1 million in the previous quarter, with gross margin percentage decreasing to 49.8% from 51.7% year-over-year.
  • Net Loss: $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, a year ago.
  • Operating Expenses: Increased to $42.6 million from $37.3 million year-over-year, but decreased sequentially from $61.2 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: $15.6 million, down from $19.0 million a year ago, but significantly up from $2.6 million in the previous quarter.
  • Backlog: $153.8 million, a 29.2% decrease year-over-year, but a 2.3% sequential increase.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased 5.3% sequentially to approximately $251.9 million.
Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial), a company specializing in modular power components and complete power systems, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which derives a significant portion of its revenue from the Asia Pacific region, faced notable challenges this quarter.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) reported revenues of $85.9 million, a 19.6% decrease from $106.7 million in the same period last year. However, this represents a 2.4% sequential increase from $83.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net loss of $(1.2) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $17.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Key Financial Metrics

Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) faced a decline in gross margin, which decreased to $42.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $55.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue also decreased to 49.8%, down from 51.7% a year ago and 53.8% in the first quarter of 2024. Operating expenses increased to $42.6 million, up from $37.3 million a year ago, but decreased sequentially from $61.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenues $85.9 million $106.7 million
Gross Margin $42.8 million $55.2 million
Net Income (Loss) $(1.2) million $17.1 million
EPS (Diluted) $(0.03) $0.38

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of approximately $251.9 million as of June 30, 2024, a 5.3% increase from $239.2 million as of March 31, 2024. Cash flow from operations totaled $15.6 million for the second quarter, compared to $19.0 million for the same period last year and $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the second quarter were $6.1 million, down from $8.5 million a year ago.

Challenges and Achievements

Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) faced several challenges this quarter, including a decrease in gross margin and profitability due to changes in product mix and taxes. The backlog for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, totaled $153.8 million, a 29.2% decrease from $217.3 million a year ago. However, the backlog saw a 2.3% sequential increase from $150.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

"Backlog, revenues and cash flow improved in Q2 while gross margins and profitability were impacted by changes in product mix and taxes," commented Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli.

Analysis

Despite the challenges, Vicor Corp (VICR, Financial) managed to beat revenue expectations for the quarter, reporting $85.9 million against an estimated $81.77 million. However, the company missed the earnings per share estimate of $0.05, reporting a loss of $(0.03) per diluted share. The company's focus on high current and power density technology positions it well in the market, but the impact of product mix changes and increased operating expenses remains a concern.

