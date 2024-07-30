Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.06 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $83.32M Beats Estimates

Strong Leasing Activity and Strategic Acquisitions Highlight Quarter

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $7.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $9.9 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $83.32 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $81.07 million.
  • Funds From Operations (FFO): $34.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for Q2 2024, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for Q2 2023.
  • Same-Center Net Operating Income (NOI): Increased by 1.7% year-over-year, reaching $55.6 million for Q2 2024.
  • Portfolio Lease Rate: Improved to 97.0% as of June 30, 2024, up from 96.4% at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Acquisitions and Dispositions: Acquired a $70.1 million dual grocery-anchored shopping center in Q2 2024 and sold a property for $56.6 million in Q3 2024.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on October 4, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 20, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp is a self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

Financial Performance Overview

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC, Financial) reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. This aligns with the analyst estimate of $0.06 per share. The company generated $83.32 million in total revenues, slightly surpassing the estimated $81.07 million.

1815852644774866944.png

Key Financial Metrics

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, ROIC's Funds From Operations (FFO) stood at $34.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $35.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company's portfolio lease rate increased to 97.0% from 96.4% in the previous quarter, reflecting robust leasing activity.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income (millions) $7.4 $9.9
Earnings Per Share $0.06 $0.08
Funds From Operations (millions) $34.1 $35.6
FFO Per Share $0.25 $0.27

Operational Highlights

During the second quarter, ROIC executed 131 leases totaling 392,746 square feet, including 40 new leases and 91 renewals. The company achieved a 12.4% increase in same-space cash base rents on new leases and a 5.8% increase on renewals. Additionally, ROIC acquired the Bressi Ranch Village Center for $70.1 million and sold a property for $56.6 million in the third quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, ROIC had total real estate assets of approximately $3.5 billion and $1.4 billion in principal debt outstanding. The company retired a $26.0 million mortgage during the quarter, leaving one mortgage loan of $33.6 million maturing in October 2025. ROIC's net principal debt-to-annualized EBITDA ratio was 6.6 times.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Initiatives

ROIC was recognized as a Green Lease Leader by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation for the fourth consecutive year. The company issued its fifth ESG annual report in June 2024, detailing its achievements and ongoing initiatives.

Dividend and Guidance

ROIC declared a $0.15 per share cash dividend, payable on October 4, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 20, 2024. The company updated its FFO guidance for 2024 to a range of $1.04 to $1.07 per diluted share.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong operational performance and strategic growth through acquisitions and leasing activities. The company's focus on necessity-based retail properties and robust leasing demand positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.