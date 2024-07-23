Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.20, Revenue at $179.3 Million

Second Quarter Financial Results Reflect Strategic Actions and Non-Routine Transactions

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $73.8 million for Q2 2024, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20.
  • Revenue from Adjusted Continuing Operations: $179.3 million, up 4.1% linked-quarter.
  • Net Interest Income: $144.3 million, up 6.0% linked-quarter, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Loans Held for Investment (HFI): Increased by $97.5 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter to $13.2 billion.
  • Deposits: Expanded by $124.3 million, or 0.8%, linked-quarter to $15.5 billion.
  • Noninterest Expense: Totaled $118.3 million, down $1.3 million, or 1.1%, linked-quarter.
  • Tangible Book Value Per Share: Increased by $3.20, or 14.5%, to $25.23 at June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, Trustmark Corp (TRMK, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its second quarter financial results. Trustmark Corp, a bank holding company, operates as a financial services organization providing banking and other financial solutions in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. The company is managed along three operating segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Performance Overview

Trustmark Corp reported net income of $73.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. However, net income from adjusted continuing operations stood at $40.5 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.72 per share. The company also reported revenue from adjusted continuing operations of $179.3 million, which was below the estimated $209.05 million.

1815857332282880000.png

Significant Non-Routine Transactions

During the second quarter, Trustmark completed several significant non-routine transactions:

  • Sale of Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI), generating a gain of $228.3 million ($171.2 million net of taxes).
  • Restructured its investment securities portfolio, resulting in a loss of $182.8 million ($137.1 million net of taxes).
  • Sold a portfolio of delinquent and nonaccrual mortgage loans, incurring a loss of $13.4 million ($10.1 million net of taxes).
  • Exchanged Visa Class B-1 shares for Visa Class B-2 and Visa Class C common stock, resulting in a gain of $8.1 million ($6.0 million net of taxes).

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Trustmark achieved several financial milestones:

  • Loans held for investment (HFI) increased by $97.5 million, or 0.7%, from the prior quarter to $13.2 billion.
  • Deposits expanded by $124.3 million, or 0.8%, to $15.5 billion.
  • Net interest income (FTE) rose by $8.1 million, or 6.0%, to $144.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%, up 17 basis points from the prior quarter.
  • Noninterest expense decreased by $1.3 million, or 1.1%, to $118.3 million.
  • Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 105 basis points to 8.52%.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by $3.20, or 14.5%, to $25.23.

Balance Sheet Management

Trustmark's balance sheet showed positive trends:

  • Loans HFI totaled $13.2 billion, up 0.7% from the prior quarter and 4.3% year-over-year.
  • Deposits totaled $15.5 billion, up 0.8% from the previous quarter and 3.7% year-over-year.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 10.92%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 13.29%.

Credit Quality

Trustmark's credit quality metrics improved:

  • Nonaccrual loans declined by 55.0% to $44.3 million.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $11.6 million, with $3.0 million excluding the mortgage loan sale.
  • Allowance for credit losses (ACL) represented 1.18% of loans HFI and 840.20% of nonaccrual loans HFI.

Revenue Generation

Trustmark's revenue from adjusted continuing operations increased by $7.1 million, or 4.1%, to $179.3 million. Net interest income (FTE) totaled $144.3 million, resulting in a net interest margin of 3.38%. Noninterest income from adjusted continuing operations was $38.2 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 2.8%, from the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense declined by $1.3 million, or 1.1%, to $118.3 million. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased by $0.6 million, or 1.0%, linked-quarter.

"The second quarter of 2024 was an extremely productive quarter for Trustmark. We closed the previously announced sale of our insurance agency and completed significant balance sheet restructuring to position the company for improved operating performance into the second half of the year and beyond," said Duane A. Dewey, President and CEO.

For more detailed financial information, readers can access the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Trustmark Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.