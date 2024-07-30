First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.36 Misses Estimate, Revenue at $95.3 Million

Performance Overview and Key Financial Metrics

47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $37.1 million, a slight decrease from $37.5 million in the previous quarter and down from $42.8 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.36, compared to $0.37 in the previous quarter and $0.42 in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Net interest income of $95.3 million, up $2.7 million from the previous quarter but down $2.8 million year-over-year.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $7.8 million, an increase from $4.2 million in the previous quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.57%, up 5 basis points from the previous quarter but down 28 basis points year-over-year.
  • Deposits: Average deposits increased by $199.9 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Shareholder's Equity: Increased by $29.8 million from the previous quarter, driven by a $23.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $6.0 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI).
On July 23, 2024, First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which operates in the financial services sector in the United States, offers a range of consumer and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. These services include personal checking accounts, savings accounts, various loans, trust and wealth management services, and insurance products.

Financial Performance and Challenges

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF, Financial) reported a net income of $37.1 million for Q2 2024, translating to diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36. This is a slight decrease from the previous quarter's net income of $37.5 million and EPS of $0.37, and a more significant drop from the $42.8 million net income and $0.42 EPS reported in Q2 2023. The reported EPS fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.37.

Net interest income (FTE) for the quarter was $95.3 million, an increase of $2.7 million from the previous quarter but a decrease of $2.8 million from the same period last year. The net interest margin (NIM) improved by five basis points from the previous quarter to 3.57%, although it was down 28 basis points from Q2 2023.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF, Financial) achieved several notable financial milestones:

  • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) increased by $3.5 million from the previous quarter to $54.4 million.
  • Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) rose to $25.2 million, up $1.2 million from the previous quarter.
  • Average deposits grew by $199.9 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Total loans increased by $13.9 million, driven by $36.8 million growth in equipment finance loans.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $37.1 million $37.5 million $42.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.36 $0.37 $0.42
Net Interest Income (FTE) $95.3 million $92.6 million $98.1 million
Net Interest Margin 3.57% 3.52% 3.85%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF, Financial) reported total assets of $11.63 billion at the end of Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $11.69 billion in the previous quarter. Total deposits stood at $9.41 billion, down from $9.45 billion in Q1 2024. The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 96.1% from 95.6% in the previous quarter.

Commentary and Analysis

“I’m excited to report that our second quarter results demonstrated the core earnings power of our community-focused regional banking model,” stated T. Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio), President and Chief Executive Officer. “It seems we may have turned the corner with NIM compression this quarter and we continue to see pockets of loan demand in our new markets in Pennsylvania and Ohio, while our legacy markets remain a rich source of core deposit growth.”

The company's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its resilience in a challenging economic environment. The increase in net interest income and deposits, coupled with a stable noninterest expense, underscores the company's strong operational efficiency. However, the rise in nonperforming loans and provision for credit losses indicates potential challenges in asset quality management.

Overall, First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF, Financial) continues to demonstrate solid financial health, with strong capital and liquidity positions. The company's ability to adapt to market conditions and maintain core earnings power will be crucial as it navigates future economic uncertainties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Commonwealth Financial Corp for further details.

