FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.13 Beats Estimates, Revenue at $30.4 Million

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Reports Q2 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Surpassing Analyst Estimates of $1.02

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported second quarter net income of $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, compared to $9.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $30.4 million, down from $31.6 million in Q2 2023, primarily due to increased interest expenses on deposits and borrowings.
  • Dividend Increase: Announced a 3.8% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.27 per common share, marking the forty-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
  • Share Repurchase Plan: Expanded share repurchase plan, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
  • Asset Changes: Total assets decreased by $28.3 million to $2.94 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, but increased by $35.8 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Loan Portfolio: Loans receivable, net increased by $41.8 million to $2.46 billion at June 30, 2024, from $2.42 billion at March 31, 2024, and by $114.8 million from June 30, 2023.
  • Capital Ratios: The Bank remains well-capitalized with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.9%, a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.9%, and a CET1 capital ratio of 12.6% at June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 23, 2024, FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a net income of $9.0 million, or $1.13 per diluted share. This performance exceeded the analyst estimate of $1.02 per share. The company also reported a 3.8% increase in its quarterly dividend and announced a share repurchase plan.

1815900108366180352.png

Company Overview

FS Bancorp Inc is the holding company of 1st Security Bank, a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of commercial real estate, one-to-four-family, and home equity loans, consumer loans, including a variety of indirect home improvement (fixture secured loans), and marine loans, and commercial business loans. The company operates through two segments: Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending.

Performance and Challenges

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) reported a net income of $9.0 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $9.1 million in Q2 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $17.4 million, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023. The company faced challenges such as increased interest expenses on deposits and borrowings, which impacted net interest income.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) achieved significant milestones. The company reported a 3.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per common share and expanded its share repurchase plan. These actions demonstrate the company's commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Interest Income $30.4 million $31.6 million
Noninterest Income $5.9 million $4.8 million
Noninterest Expense $23.9 million $24.2 million
Net Income $9.0 million $9.1 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total assets decreased by $28.3 million to $2.94 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024. Loans receivable, net increased by $41.8 million to $2.46 billion. The company reported a decrease in total cash and cash equivalents by $12.4 million. Total stockholders’ equity increased by $6.1 million to $284.0 million at June 30, 2024.

Key Metrics

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) reported a net interest margin (NIM) of 4.29% for Q2 2024, down from 4.66% in Q2 2023. The average total cost of funds increased to 2.38% from 1.48% in the same period last year. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $31.2 million, or 1.26% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2024.

Commentary

“I am pleased with our financial results for the second quarter, and I am excited about Matthew D. Mullet's recent well-deserved promotion to Bank President,” stated Joe Adams, CEO. “Matthew will make a great president and we are both thankful to our Board of Directors for increasing our forty-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend by $0.01 to $0.27 per common share and expanding our share repurchase plan, demonstrating our continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.”

Analysis

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) has demonstrated resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and increase shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases is a positive indicator for value investors. However, the increase in interest expenses and the slight decline in net interest income are areas to monitor closely.

Overall, FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW, Financial) continues to show strong financial health and a commitment to shareholder value, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors in the banking sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FS Bancorp Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.