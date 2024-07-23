Half Year 2024 Hella GmbH & Co KgaA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Bernard Schaferbarthold - Hella GmbH & Co KgaA - Chief Executive Officer



Yes, good morning. This is Bernard Schaferbarthold speaking. Very warm welcome from Philippe and myself, warm welcome to our results call for the first half of our fiscal year 2024. And we have the following agenda today.



Firstly, I will talk about the achievements in the first half, then Philippe will take over to go through the financial results and then I will detail out the further progress of our competitiveness program, and we'll finish with the outlook and the key takeaways.



Coming to the achievements our sales in the first half were at EUR4.1 billion, this is a growth of 1.6%. Our reported sales were growing 0.9%. We had a negative FX effect, if we look at the different segments, lighting was growing at 3.3%, taking into account the full consolidation of our joint venture, HBBL in China. This had a positive effect of EUR114 million on our sales in China.



Electronics were slightly down 1% considering a negative FX effect without that FX effect, a slight decline of 0.3%. And overall and