Half Year 2024 Thales SA Earnings Call Transcript

Alexandra Boucheron - Thales SA - Head of Investor Relations



Good morning. Welcome and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Thales 2024 half-year results. I'm Alexandra Boucheron, Head of Investor Relations at Thales. With me today are Patrice Caine, Chairman and CEO; and Pascal Bouchiat, CFO of Thales.



With that, I'd like to turn over the call to Patrice Caine.



Patrice Caine - Thales SA - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning, everyone. So as usual, I will start with the highlights of the period. And I'm now on slide number 2. So we have enjoyed a strong commercial dynamics again in this first half and, notably, in defense and security where we have recorded three orders in excess of EUR500 million. This momentum was especially driven by large orders. leading our backlog