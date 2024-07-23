Q2 2024 Randstad NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Randstad second-quarter results 2024 call. My name is [Adeep], and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Sander van 't Noordende, CEO, to begin today's conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Sander Van't Noordende - Randstad NV - Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much, Adeep, and good morning, everybody. I'm here with Jorge, and with Steph, Temur and Steven from Investor Relations, and I'm happy to be sharing our Q2 results with you. Overall, with various trading conditions remain challenging across many of our markets. The progressive improvements we saw in the beginning of the year and labor data and manufacturing PMI has leveled off during the second quarter, specifically in North Europe. And this has influenced decision-making amongst both clients and talents, leading to subdued hiring activities.



And similar to Q1, we have seen a mixed picture in terms