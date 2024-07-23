Q2 2024 Tietoevry Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Very well. Thank you very much, Tommi, for the introduction and a warm welcome to everybody again, to a very interesting second quarter performance for Tietoevry.



Second quarter performance characterized what we call as a steady performance in a mixed market. Overall, quite a healthy overall performance in light of the market dynamics, the main factors being organic growth of 1%, driven by especially our software businesses, improved profitability of 11%, supported especially by the development of Tietoevry Tech Services