Half Year 2024 Opmobility SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



(video playing).



Laurent Favre - Opmobility SE - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of our 2024 results. I am here today with Felicie Burelle, bonjour Felicie, and Stephanie Laval, bonjour Stephanie. We will comment for sure the business highlights of the first semester 2024. We will talk as well about the financials, and we will finish with the outlook and with the traditional Q&A session with the with all of you.



But first of all, let me talk about the executive summary. That means the main topics of a semester of 2024. Basically, I want to first of all to thank the OPmobility team because we are very, satisfied with the solid result in the first semester 2024 having a market, which does remain uncertain and volatile, but we continue to develop the company. We continue to transform the company and we continue to outperform the market.



The main topics I wanted to highlight in the executive summary. First of all, solid earnings rose in the first semester of 2024 compared to H1 2023, but also to H2 2023. That means