Q2 2024 Devyser Diagnostics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Fredrik Alpsten - Devyser Diagnostics AB - Chief Executive Officer



Again, welcome to the Devyser Q2 2024 earnings calls. It's a great pleasure to have you all here. This is the first time we publish our Q2 results in July earlier end of August, and that's something I'm very proud of. Today you will listen to me Fredrik Alpsten, the Devyser CEO; and Theis Kipling, our Chief Commercial Officer; and responsible for business development. I have also asked our CFO, Sabina Berlin will join us during the Q&A session.



A lot of positive things are happening in the company. Those of you who follow us more closely may have seen a record number of positive press releases during the quarter. The sales from bond tenders, et cetera, and informed about this published press releases are not yet reflected in Q2 numbers. You will see that later.



Today, we embark on a journey to our Q2 results. The second part of the presentation will be dedicated to highlighting the key achievements from the quarter and discussing our commercial outlook. Sales developed very well during the quarter and amounted to