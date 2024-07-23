Half Year 2024 Naturgy Energy Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Abel Arbat - Naturgy Energy Group SA - IR



Good morning, everyone. This is Abel Arbat speaking from the capital markets team at Naturgy. Thank you for joining our results call for the first half of 2024.



Next to me sits our Executive Chairman, Mr. Francisco Reynes; the General Counsel of the Board, Manuel Garcia Cobaleda; the Head of Financial Markets, Mr. Steven Fernandez; and the Head of Control, Ms. Rita Ruiz de Alda.



We're going to cover the presentation first. And at the end, we will be addressing questions from analysts and investors. Please remember to submit your questions through the webcast platform in written form.



So without further ado, I'll hand it over to Steven to move past the presentation.



Steven Fernandez - Naturgy Energy Group SA - Director - Financial Markets



Thank you, Abel. Good morning, everyone. Today, we're going to be explaining our results for the first half of 2024, but also providing some guidance for the remainder of the year and introducing some relevant considerations for what we think is going to be