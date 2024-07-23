Half Year 2024 Givaudan SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Gilles Andrier, CEO. Please go ahead.



Gilles Andrier - Givaudan SA - Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2024 half year results conference Call. The company news on our half year results have been published earlier this morning on our website where you will also find the slides for today's presentation and the half year report. Tom Hallam and myself will take you through the presentation before we answer your questions at the end.



Now I'd like to start the presentations with the highlight and invite you to turn to page 3. And so before moving to any numbers, first thing first, and let me start with the last bullet first, as you have seen the announcement this morning, Tom Hallam has decided to retire and will hand over the CFO