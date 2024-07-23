Half Year 2024 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Penny Himlok - Kumba Iron Ore Ltd - Investor Relations Manager



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kumba's interim results presentation for 2024. And very, very nice to see all of you. And I trust that you all well. On behalf of management and also very much thank you for coming through. As you know, I'm Penny Himlock heading up Investor Relations. And I'm joined by our CEO, Mpumi Zikalala; and Bothwell Mazarura, our CFO, who will present our interim results.



In terms of safety, which you know always comes first, we'd like to bring the following to attention and there's no formal safety drill expected today. So should it be an alarm, please make your way to the reception area, an orderly fashion. Where you'll exit the building through the main reception door and make your way outside to the patio area. Please hold onto the handrails. When you exit the auditorium has the stairs are bit steep. and a safety representative will inform you when it's safe to return.



And before we continue, I'd like to just refer you to the disclaimer, particularly in reference to our forward-looking