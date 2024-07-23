Jul 23, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to today's presentation with Sedana Medical. With us presenting today, we have the CEO, Johannes Doll; and CFO, Johan Spetz. We'll do a Q&A after the presentation. (Operator Instructions)
And with that said, please go ahead with your presentation.
Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB - President, Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, and a warm welcome to Sedana Medical's half-year report 2024. I know that some of you are dialing in during your vacation, so I'm glad that you're taking the time with us today. Thank you very much for that. With me today, I have our CFO, Johan Spetz, who will take us through our financial update.
Let's start with page 3, please, with the highlights of the second quarter. Focus is very important for us. Of course, the three strategic priorities that we are steering the company towards have stayed the same. First to bring Sedana back on a steady growth path in our ex-US business. Second, to reach breakeven in our ex-US business as a first important step towards our longer-term profitability
Q2 2024 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...