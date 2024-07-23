Q2 2024 Sedana Medical AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT

Johannes Doll - Sedana Medical AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, and a warm welcome to Sedana Medical's half-year report 2024. I know that some of you are dialing in during your vacation, so I'm glad that you're taking the time with us today. Thank you very much for that. With me today, I have our CFO, Johan Spetz, who will take us through our financial update.



Let's start with page 3, please, with the highlights of the second quarter. Focus is very important for us. Of course, the three strategic priorities that we are steering the company towards have stayed the same. First to bring Sedana back on a steady growth path in our ex-US business. Second, to reach breakeven in our ex-US business as a first important step towards our longer-term profitability