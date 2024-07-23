Q2 2024 Danaher Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

John Bedford - Danaher Corp - Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. On the call with us today are Rainer Blair, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt McGrew, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to point out that our earnings release slide presentation supplementing today's call.



The reconciliations and other information required by SEC Regulation G relating to any non-GAAP financial measures provided during the call and I know containing details of historical and anticipated future financial performance are all available on the Investors section of our website,