Q2 2024 Kimberly-Clark Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Kimberly-Clark second quarter 2024 earnings question-and-answer session. I will now hand the conference over to Chris Jakubik, Vice President and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Chris Jakubik - Kimberly-Clark Corp - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you, and hello, everyone. This is Chris Jakubik, Head of Global Investor Relations at Kimberly-Clark, and welcome to our Q&A session for our second quarter 2024 business update. During our remarks today, we will make some forward-looking statements that are based on how we see things today. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties, and these are discussed in our earnings release and our filings with the SEC.



We will also make some non-GAAP financial measures today or discuss some non-GAAP financial measures today. And these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for and should be read together with GAAP results. And you can find the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations within our earnings release and the supplemental materials posted