Jul 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Stefan Paul - Kuehne und Nagel International AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board



Thank you very much, Sandra, and good afternoon and welcome to the presentation of Kuehne und Nagel half year 2024 financial results. I'm CEO, Stefan Paul and I'm once again joined by our CFO, Markus Blanka-Graff, sitting next to me. Let's go into the half year 2024 figures, page number 2.



Focusing on the most recent quarter, the Kuehne und Nagel group achieved a Q2 EBIT result of CHF402 million, which fulfilled our expectations to improve on the Q1 results of CHF376 million. The Q EBIT result was CHF419 million, excluding nonrecurring costs