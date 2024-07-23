Q2 2024 Spotify Technology SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Bryan Goldberg - Spotify Technology SA - Head of Investor Relations



Thanks, operator, and welcome to Spotify's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Joining us today will be Daniel Ek, our CEO; and Ben Kung, our Interim CFO and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis. We'll start with opening comments from Daniel and Ben, and afterwards, we'll be happy to answer your questions.



Before we begin, let me quickly cover the Safe Harbor. During this call,