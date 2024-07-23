Q2 2024 United Parcel Service Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Stephen, and I will be your facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Investor Relations' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. PJ Guido, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.



PJ Guido - United Parcel Service Inc - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the UPS second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Carol TomÃ©, our CEO; Brian Dykes, our new CFO; and a few additional members of our executive leadership team.



Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we'll make today are forward-looking statements within the federal securities laws and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our 2023 Form 10-K and other reports we filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports, when filed, are available on the