Q1 2025 Sify Technologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Sify Technologies financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 to 2025. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Praveen Krishna of Sify Technologies. Praveen, over to you.



Praveen Krishna - Sify Technologies Ltd - Head, Investor & Public Relations



Thank you Jenny. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our participants on behalf of Sify Technologies Limited. I'm joined on the call today by Raju Vegesna, Chairman; M.P. Vijay Kumar, Executive Director and Group CFO; and Kamal Nath, Chief Executive Officer of Sify Technologies Limited.



Following our comments on the results, there will be an opportunity for questions. If you do not have a copy of a press release, please call Weber Shandwick at +1 212 546 8260, and we'll have one sent over to you.



Alternatively, you may obtain a copy of the release at the Investor Information section on the company's corporate website at