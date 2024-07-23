Q2 2024 Pultegroup Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

James Zeumer - Pultegroup Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations and Corporate Communications



Great. Thanks, [Rob]. I want to welcome everyone to PulteGroup's earnings call to discuss our strong financial performance for our second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Here to review PulteGroup's Q2 results are Ryan Marshall, President and CEO; Bob O'Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President and CFO; Jim Ossowski, Senior Vice President, Finance. A copy of our earnings release in this morning's presentation slides has been posted to our corporate website at pultegroup.com. We'll post an audio replay of this call later today.



I want to alert everyone that today's presentation includes forward-looking statements about the company's expected future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those suggested by our comments