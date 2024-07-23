Q2 2024 Genuine Parts Co Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Genuine Parts Company second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tim Walsh, Senior Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead sir.



Tim Walsh - Genuine Parts Co - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome a Genuine Parts Company second-quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us on the call today are Will Stengel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bert Nappier, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



In addition to this morning's press release, a supplemental slide presentation can be found on the Investors page of the Genuine Parts company's website. Today's call is being webcast and a replay will also be made available on the company's website after the call. Following our prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions and the responses to, which will reflect management's views as of today, July