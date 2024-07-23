Q2 2024 Washington Trust Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Lydia. Good morning, and welcome to Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.'s conference call for the second quarter of 2024. Joining us this morning are members of Washington Trust's Executive team, Ned Handy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Mary Noons, President and Chief Operating Officer; Ron Ohsberg, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer; and Bill Wray, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.



Please note that today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements and our actual results could differ materially from