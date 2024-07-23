Q2 2024 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Darryl, and I am your conference facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Cleveland-Cliffs second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) The Company reminds you that certain comments made on today's call will include predictive statements that are intended to be made as forward-looking within the Safe Harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially are set forth in reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and news releases filed with the SEC, which are available on the company's website. Today's conference call is also available and being broadcast on Cleveland-Cliffs.com.



At the conclusion of the call. It will be archived on the website and available for replay. The company will also discuss results excluding