Q2 2024 Comcast Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Comcast's second quarter earnings conference call. Please note this conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Ms. Marci Ryvicker. Please go ahead, Ms. Ryvicker.



Marci Ryvicker - Comcast Corp - Executive Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone.



Joining us on today's call are Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Jason Armstrong, and Dave Watson. I will now refer you to slide 2 of the presentation accompanying this call, which can also be found on our Investor Relations website, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. This conference call may include forward-looking statements subject to certain risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our 8-K and trending schedule issued earlier this morning for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP.



With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.