Q2 2024 Herc Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Mandeep, and Iâll be your operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Herc Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Leslie Hunziker, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Leslie Hunziker - Herc Holdings Inc - IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Herc Holdings second-quarter 2024 earnings call and webcast. Earlier today, our press release and presentation slides were furnished in our 10-Q as filed with the SEC all are posted on the Events page of our IR website. Today, we're reviewing our second-quarter 2024 results with comments on operations and our financials, including our view of the industry and our strategic outlook. The prepared remarks will be followed by an open Q&A.



Now, let's move to our Safe Harbor and GAAP reconciliation on slide 3. Today's call will include forward looking statements. These statements are based on the environment as we see it today and