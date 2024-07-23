Q2 2024 Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Global Mofy Metaverse Limited 2024 interim financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Once again please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Celine Meng, Securities Affairs Representative. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Celine Meng - Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd - IR
Thank you, operator, Welcome, everyone, to Global Mofy Metaverse 2024 Interim Financial Results Conference Call covering the six months ended March 31st, 2024. Thank you, everyone, for joining us on such short notice. My name is Celine. And again, I am the company's Securities Affairs Representative.
I will review prepared comments and then be joined for Q&A by our CEO, Haogang Yang; CFO, Mr. Chen Chen; and CTO, Mr. Wenjun Jiang. This is an exciting time of growth for Global Mofy. We're in the middle of a strategic transformation, and we have made considerable progress since our last results call, we will provide an update today on our
