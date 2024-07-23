Jul 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to the Webster Financial Corporation 2Q 2024 earnings. Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce Webster's Director of Investor Relations, Emlen Harmon, to introduce the call. Mr. Harmon, please go ahead.
Emlen Harmon - Webster Financial Corp - Investor Relations
Good morning. Before we begin our remarks, I want to remind you that the comments made by management may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. Please review the forward-looking disclaimer and Safe Harbor language in today's press release and presentation for more information about risks and uncertainties, which may affect us.
The presentation accompanying management's remarks can be found on the company's Investor Relations site at investors.websterbank.com. (Event Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Webster Financial CEO, John Ciulla.
John Ciulla - Webster Financial
Q2 2024 Webster Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
