Q2 2024 HCA Healthcare Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the HCA Healthcare second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's call is being recorded. And at this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to the Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Frank Morgan. Please go ahead, sir.



Frank Morgan - HCA Healthcare Inc - Vice President Investor Relations



Good morning and welcome to everyone on today's call. With me this morning, is our CEO, Samuel Hazen, and our CFO, Mike Marks. Sam and Mike will provide some prepared remarks and then we'll take some questions.



Before I turn the call over to Sam let me remind everyone that should today's call contain any forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations. Numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that might be expressed today. More information or forward-looking statements, and these factors are listed in today's press release and in our various SEC filings.



On this morning's call, we may reference measures