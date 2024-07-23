Q2 2024 Freeport-McMoRan Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

David Joint - Freeport-McMoRan Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations



Today's conference call is being broadcast live on the Internet, anyone may listen to the call by accessing our website homepage and clicking on the webcast link. In addition to analysts and investors, the financial press has been invited to listen to today's call. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website later today.



Before we begin our comments, we'd like to remind everyone that today's press release and certain of our comments in