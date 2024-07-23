Q2 2024 A O Smith Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Marvin. Good morning, and welcome to the A.O. Smith second-quarter conference call. I'm Helen Gurholt, Vice President, Investor Relations, and Financial Planning and Analysis. Joining me today are Kevin Wheeler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chuck Lauber, Chief Financial Officer.



In order to provide improved transparency into the operating results of our business, we provide non-GAAP measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures, adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment earnings, and adjusted corporate expenses exclude the impact of pension settlement income and restructuring and impairment