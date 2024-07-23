Q2 2024 Nucor Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jack Sullivan - Nucor Corp - IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Nucor's second-quarter earnings review and business update. Leading our call today is Leon Topalian, Chair, President and CEO; along with Steve Laxton, Executive Vice President and CFO. Other members of Nucor's executive team are also here to participate during the Q&A portion of today's call. We've posted our second-quarter earnings release and investor presentation to the Nucor investor relations website, and we encourage you to access these materials as we'll cover portions of them during the call.



Today's discussion will include the use of non-GAAP financial