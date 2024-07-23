Q2 2024 SmartFinancial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Nate Strall - SmartFinancial Inc - Director of Investor Relations
Thanks, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for SmartFinancial's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. During today's call, we will reference the slides and press release that are available within the Investor Relations section on our website, smartbank.com.
Billy Carroll, our President and Chief Executive Officer will begin our call, followed by Ron Gorczynski, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide some additional commentary. We will be available to answer your questions at the end of the call.
Our comments include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the actual results could vary
