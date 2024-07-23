Jul 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today we will be reviewing Butterfield's Second Quarter 2024 financial results. On the call. I'm joined by Michael Collins, Butterfield's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Craig Bridgwater, Group Chief Financial Officer; and Michael Schrum , President, and Group Chief Risk Officer.



Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for a question and answer session. Yesterday afternoon, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2024 results. The press release and financial statements, along with a slide presentation that we will refer to during our remarks on this call are