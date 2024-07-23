Jul 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome, everyone. We'll just pause for a moment as participants make their way in from the lobby. It's now my pleasure to introduce Christina Lalli, Vice President, Investor Relations with TRX Gold. Christina, the floor is yours.
Christina Lalli - TRX Gold Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations
Thank you, Kayleen, and welcome, everyone, to TRX Gold Corporation's third-quarter 2024 results rresentation. As a reminder, all participants are listen-only mode and the meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) And I would like to now turn the meeting over to Stephen Mullowney, our CEO. Stephen?
Stephen Mullowney - TRX Gold Corp - Chief Executive Officer, Director
Thank you, Christina, for the introduction. And joining me this morning is Michael Leonard, our CFO, to go through our Q3 2024 results. We have a slightly revised and a new format to our presentation today, so we're going to thank Christina for that. And I hope all the participants on the call and shareholders enjoy the presentation this morning, and
Q3 2024 TRX Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...