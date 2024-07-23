Q3 2024 TRX Gold Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Christina Lalli - TRX Gold Corp - Vice President of Investor Relations



Thank you, Kayleen, and welcome, everyone, to TRX Gold Corporation's third-quarter 2024 results rresentation.



Stephen Mullowney - TRX Gold Corp - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Christina, for the introduction. And joining me this morning is Michael Leonard, our CFO, to go through our Q3 2024 results. We have a slightly revised and a new format to our presentation today, so we're going to thank Christina for that. And I hope all the participants on the call and shareholders enjoy the presentation this morning, and