Q2 2024 Community Financial System Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dimitar Karaivanov - Community Financial System Inc - CEO



Thank you, Aisha, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2024 earnings call. I would like to first note that during the quarter, we changed our holding company name to Community financial system is a better reflection of the uniquely diversified nature of our financial services company and also better reflection of how we run the business, how we interact internally and how we go to market. We are truly unique among the industry, we have the highest percentage of nonbanking revenues amongst KRX peers and an overall fee revenue percentage of 40% versus KRX peers of 18%. We are now also providing enhanced disclosures in our quarterly filings and investor presentations in line with