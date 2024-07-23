Q2 2024 Cadence Bank Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Cadence Bank second quarter 2024 webcast and conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Will Fisackerly, Executive Vice President and Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.



Will Fisackerly - Cadence Bank - Executive Vice President and Corporate Finance



Good morning, and thank you for joining the Cadence Bank second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We have members from our executive management team here with us this morning, Dan Rollins, Chris Bagley, Valerie Toalson and Billy Braddock.



Our speakers will be referring to prepared slides during the discussion. You can find the slides by going to our Investor Relations page at ir.cadence.bank.com, where you'll find them on the link to our webcast or you can view them at the exhibit to the 8-K that we filed yesterday afternoon.



These slides are also in the presentation section of our Investor Relations website. I would remind you that the presentation along with our