Jul 23, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Rodolphe Ozun - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Director, Financial Communications



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and welcome to today's conference call. I'm Rodolphe Ozun, Director of Financial Communications at LVMH, and with me is Jean-Jacques Guiony, our Chief Financial Officer. Jean-Jacques will start by taking you through the key highlights of the first half of 2024. I will then comment the performance by business group, after which Jean-Jacques will conclude with more detailed comments on the group's financial performance. After these remarks, we'll be happy to take your questions.



As a reminder, certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward looking and subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For these, I refer you to the Safe Harbor statement included in our press release and on slide 2 of our presentation.



Turning now to our announcement. Our release was issued a short while ago in both French and English and is available on the LVMH website, lvmh.com as our slides for today's call. Jean