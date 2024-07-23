Q2 2024 East West Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the East West Bancorp's second quarter 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Adrienne Atkinson, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Adrienne Atkinson - East West Bancorp Inc - Director of Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining us to review East West Bancorp second quarter 2024 financial results. With me are Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christopher Del Moral-Niles, Chief Financial Officer; and Irene Oh Chief Risk Officer. This call is being recorded and will be available for replay on our Investor Relations website.



Slide deck reference during this call is available on our Investor Relations site. Management may make projections or other forward-looking statements, which may differ materially from the actual results due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Management may discuss non-GAAP financial measures.



For a more detailed